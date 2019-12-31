Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 185,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,418,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

