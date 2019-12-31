Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in December

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Document Security Systems in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

DSS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Document Security Systems has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,682 shares in the company, valued at $623,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Document Security Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Document Security Systems worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.