NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 17,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.09.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $434,931.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 57,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $354,203.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 511,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,691 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.