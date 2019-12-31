Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of ARMP opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

