Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

