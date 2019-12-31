Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

