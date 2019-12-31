Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mosaic Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MOSC stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. Mosaic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 4,058 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 24,812 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $255,811.72. Insiders have acquired 29,120 shares of company stock worth $300,037 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOSC. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $516,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

About Mosaic Acquisition

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

