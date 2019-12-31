Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NAVI. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. Navient has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

