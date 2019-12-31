PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PACW. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

