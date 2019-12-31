Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,928 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Radware by 21.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 425,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 13.5% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 578,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.