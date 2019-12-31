Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PFLT stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

