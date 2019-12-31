Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,930 shares of company stock worth $4,876,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 23.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

