Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $102.38.
In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,930 shares of company stock worth $4,876,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 23.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
See Also: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.