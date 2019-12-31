Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 126.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

