Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.98. Roku has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,645.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,775 shares of company stock worth $36,779,125. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 118.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 647,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,928,000 after buying an additional 128,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

