Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 664,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,186,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,745,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

