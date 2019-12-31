Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of TCMD opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $205,226.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $1,853,603 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

