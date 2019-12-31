Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $15.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

SWK opened at $165.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

