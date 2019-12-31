Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post $508.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.80 million and the highest is $509.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co reported sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

NYSE GRA opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $168,858,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 521,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $19,746,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

