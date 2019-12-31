$20.53 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce sales of $20.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.68 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $19.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $74.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.79 billion to $74.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.99 billion to $78.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

