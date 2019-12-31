WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to post sales of $455.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.90 million and the highest is $459.35 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.67.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. WEX has a 1 year low of $134.36 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,024. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

