$9.89 Million in Sales Expected for Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will post $9.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.69 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $11.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year sales of $39.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $40.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

EPM stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

