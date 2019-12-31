$897.22 Million in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post sales of $897.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $907.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890.06 million. Equifax reported sales of $835.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,730,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Equifax by 26.6% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after purchasing an additional 680,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 330.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

