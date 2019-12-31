$20.36 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $20.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.56 billion and the lowest is $20.24 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $19.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $66.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.54 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.82 billion to $71.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $12,016,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

