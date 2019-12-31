American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

