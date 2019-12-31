American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ ANAT opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $155.24.
American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.
About American National Insurance
American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
