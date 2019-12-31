Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

BLMN opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,452,000 after buying an additional 587,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 77,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 719,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

