Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

GILD opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,780. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

