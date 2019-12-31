Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 40.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 16.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 220.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.