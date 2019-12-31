Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640 over the last 90 days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

