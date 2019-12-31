Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

