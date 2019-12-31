Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FISI opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 183.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 412.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

