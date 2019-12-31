ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 681.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ExlService by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.