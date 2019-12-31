Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,606,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,893 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,329,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,505,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,108,000 after purchasing an additional 852,356 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,392,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,900 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.