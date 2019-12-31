Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
IRWD opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,606,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,893 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,329,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,505,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,108,000 after purchasing an additional 852,356 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,392,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,900 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
