FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 33.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,972 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 235,272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 71.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,136 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 99,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

