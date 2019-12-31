Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10,057.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.