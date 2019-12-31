Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10,057.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

