CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

CSX stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 63.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

