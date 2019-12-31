BidaskClub Downgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Hold

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of EBTC stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $36.00.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%.
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.
