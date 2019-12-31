BidaskClub Downgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Hold

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $36.00.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.