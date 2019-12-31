Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Decreases By 5.3%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 25,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Shepro bought 3,150 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,927.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,246 shares of company stock worth $547,420. Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 947,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $303.27 million, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.