Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HMTV opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

