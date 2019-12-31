Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HMTV opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
