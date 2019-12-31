Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 80,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average daily volume of 14,621 put options.

ITCI stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

