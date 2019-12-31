Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

