Short Interest in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Declines By 5.4%

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $395,921.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $104,079.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,638.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,169 shares of company stock worth $2,117,486 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 630,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAYO opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Zayo Group has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

