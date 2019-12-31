Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of A opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

