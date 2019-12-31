Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Drops By 5.4%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

