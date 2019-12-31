Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Drops By 5.4%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.
Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $253.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other Atlantic Power news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.
