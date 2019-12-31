cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on YCBD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.24.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.