cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on YCBD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

