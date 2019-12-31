Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) vs. PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Critical Analysis

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jones Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30% PETROLEO BRASIL/S 10.45% 10.41% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S $95.58 billion 1.02 $7.17 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Energy.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Jones Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

