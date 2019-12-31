Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce sales of $20.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $82.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.42 billion to $82.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.71 billion to $86.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

