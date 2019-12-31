$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.