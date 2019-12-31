Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to post sales of $25.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $118.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.33 million, with estimates ranging from $121.25 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

LGND opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $17,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

