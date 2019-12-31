Brokerages Set Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDP shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

