Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $280.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving strong growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, is a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Also, Intuit’s QuickBooks Online Advanced solution, which is targeting the midmarket, seems promising. However, high costs and expenses pose a major concern. Moreover, the company expects total QuickBooks Online subscriber growth to moderate in the near term as it continues to focus on additional services. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $262.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. Intuit has a 1 year low of $188.21 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,322 shares of company stock valued at $136,751,281. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.